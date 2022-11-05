Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bruce Booth Sells 123,619 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) Director Bruce Booth sold 123,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $3,711,042.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,022,502 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bruce Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Bruce Booth sold 120,622 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $3,646,403.06.

On Friday, October 28th, Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,731,500.00.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

KYMR opened at $30.86 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $69.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 245.69%. The company’s revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,481 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,514,000 after acquiring an additional 530,935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 603,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 439,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 266.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 172,839 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

