Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Major Shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas Sells 96,581 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 96,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $2,899,361.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,440,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,335,067.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $69.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 245.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KYMR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 147.4% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

