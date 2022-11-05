Lake Street Capital Trims The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Target Price to $7.00

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on The Container Store Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Container Store Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.67.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

The Container Store Group Price Performance

Shares of TCS stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The Container Store Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $262.63 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 32,805 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $210,936.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 1,090.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Container Store Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Container Store Group

(Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.