Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Lam Research by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $419.54 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $391.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.05.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

