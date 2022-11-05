Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stake Reduced by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

LW opened at $85.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.74. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

