Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE LEN opened at $79.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.89. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

