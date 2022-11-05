Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) vs. Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Head to Head Review

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) and Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and Wejo Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor $902.00 million 0.10 $179.00 million $2.03 0.59 Wejo Group $2.57 million 36.84 -$217.78 million N/A N/A

Liberty TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Wejo Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor 12.76% 7.32% 3.48% Wejo Group -5,417.99% N/A -231.09%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and Wejo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and Wejo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A Wejo Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Wejo Group has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 550.00%. Given Wejo Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.5% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Wejo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Wejo Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wejo Group has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wejo Group beats Liberty TripAdvisor on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of online travel guidance brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant reservations platform. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Wejo Group

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions. It serves customers in public and private organizations, including automotive original equipment manufacturers, first tier automotive suppliers, fleet management companies, departments of transportation, retailers, mapping companies, universities, advertising and construction firms, and research departments. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

