Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.26 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.33. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

LECO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ LECO opened at $142.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.15. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,898,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,177,000 after purchasing an additional 39,334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,908,000 after purchasing an additional 70,254 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 765,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 715,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,416.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

