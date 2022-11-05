Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lincoln National to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $34.42 on Thursday. Lincoln National has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $76.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.12). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.7% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

