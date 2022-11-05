Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $40.00. The company traded as low as $36.43 and last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 54960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 3.9% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Lincoln National by 25.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.01.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.45%. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.94%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

