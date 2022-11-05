Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $10.12 Million Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.96% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 108.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.8% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 43,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth $1,039,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $115.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $137.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.87 and its 200 day moving average is $104.64.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.