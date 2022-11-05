Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $7.48 Million Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.50% of Kimball Electronics worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KE. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 166.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 36.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of KE stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $30.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

