Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 36,223 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,223 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.65% of Thryv worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 2,956.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,010,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 977,434 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 65.8% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 647,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 257,030 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 54.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 323,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 114,695 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 70.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 103,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 28.5% during the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $17.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $612.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.06. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Thryv

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.03 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 11.17%. Thryv’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 41,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $1,105,593.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,440,354 shares in the company, valued at $90,653,327.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Thryv from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thryv to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

