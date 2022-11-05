Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 73,435 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,435 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.15% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 377,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 101,414 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.83. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.57.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

