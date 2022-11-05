Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,220 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Crocs worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. OTR Global cut Crocs to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.43.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.09.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.52. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

