Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cal-Maine Foods as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALM. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $57.48 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average is $53.18.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $658.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 13.02%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CALM. StockNews.com began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,540.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

