Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,712 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in MSCI by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $6,456,018. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.25.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $460.91 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $440.33 and its 200 day moving average is $439.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

