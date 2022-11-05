Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth $235,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 48.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $1,181,000. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $73.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.67. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.55 and a 52 week high of $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.92.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.08). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 44.67%. The firm had revenue of $135.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $278,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,685,238.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.