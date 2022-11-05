Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 53,032 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,032 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HST. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,457 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 146,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 42,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.20 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.