Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $170.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.56.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

