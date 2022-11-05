Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Position Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 913.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,794 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 53,892 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 538.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 779,884 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,446,000 after buying an additional 657,670 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after buying an additional 655,132 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346,563 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $145,768,000 after buying an additional 355,141 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 711,494 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $44,198,000 after purchasing an additional 352,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 258,590 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $53.27 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $79.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 77.64%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

Featured Articles

