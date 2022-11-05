Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after purchasing an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 251.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 331,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,115,000 after purchasing an additional 237,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,347 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $315,809,000 after purchasing an additional 186,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $325.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $312.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.10. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.74.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

