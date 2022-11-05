Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Up 6.7%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.41. 36,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,576,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAZR shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 894.68% and a negative return on equity of 272.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,044,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,450,250 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Barclays PLC grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 315.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,924,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 189.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4,481.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,488,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,370 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 148.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,724,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 37.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,804,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,217 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.