Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,649 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 36,255 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lyft from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lyft from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lyft from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Lyft to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.76.

Insider Activity

Lyft Price Performance

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $13.74 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $57.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

