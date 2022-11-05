M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.24 Per Share

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M.D.C. in a research report issued on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $8.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.14. The consensus estimate for M.D.C.’s current full-year earnings is $8.87 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on M.D.C. from $31.50 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $29.71 on Thursday. M.D.C. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 8.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $230,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 43.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 84.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 74.9% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 259.6% in the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

