M Kathryn Fink Sells 340 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stryker Stock Up 2.7 %

Stryker stock opened at $210.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Stryker

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after purchasing an additional 245,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,781,432,000 after purchasing an additional 502,935 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $1,090,886,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $882,016,000 after purchasing an additional 160,358 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.