Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 31,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,032,955 shares.The stock last traded at $54.13 and had previously closed at $54.32.

MGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,310,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,435 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,816,000 after acquiring an additional 611,350 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,227,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,902,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after acquiring an additional 121,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

