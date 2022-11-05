Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 31,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,032,955 shares.The stock last traded at $54.13 and had previously closed at $54.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.69.
Magna International Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International
About Magna International
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
Read More
