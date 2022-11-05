Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Increased to $116.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MPC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.71.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC stock opened at $117.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.96. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $120.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 23.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.