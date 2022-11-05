Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 84.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Marriott International by 42.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $148.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.43.

About Marriott International



Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

