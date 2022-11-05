Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives $194.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $194.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VAC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,336.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VAC opened at $138.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 2.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $174.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.39. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.54%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

See Also

