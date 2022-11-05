Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,336.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 60.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on VAC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

VAC stock opened at $138.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.31. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.08 and a fifty-two week high of $174.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.08.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 30.54%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

