Marston’s’ (MARS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
MARS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marston’s from GBX 59 ($0.68) to GBX 54 ($0.62) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marston’s from GBX 50 ($0.58) to GBX 44.40 ($0.51) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 85.68 ($0.99).
Shares of LON:MARS opened at GBX 36.24 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 37.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 48.87. Marston’s has a 12 month low of GBX 33.38 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 85 ($0.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £229.82 million and a P/E ratio of -12.94.
Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.
