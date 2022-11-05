Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on MRE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Martinrea International from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.92.
Martinrea International Price Performance
Shares of MRE opened at C$10.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$863.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$7.43 and a 1 year high of C$11.92.
Martinrea International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.
Martinrea International Company Profile
Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.
Further Reading
