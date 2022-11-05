Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Trading 7% Higher

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) traded up 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $137.00 and last traded at $137.00. 281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 58,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.95 and a 200-day moving average of $184.71.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.63 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. Analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $724,075.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Stories

