MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Raised to $48.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s previous close.

MGM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $33.84 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 142,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,038,200.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Janet Swartz bought 14,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 142,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,038,200.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,424,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,293,000 after buying an additional 3,322,373 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4,630.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after buying an additional 985,647 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth $26,892,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12,609.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 826,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,940,000 after buying an additional 820,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,074.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 753,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,391,000 after buying an additional 689,228 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.