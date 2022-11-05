MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Trading Down 9.3% After Analyst Downgrade

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) traded down 9.3% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $49.00. The company traded as low as $31.45 and last traded at $31.83. 348,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,152,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

MGM has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 142,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $4,998,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,038,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 142,400 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,038,200.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 7.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.