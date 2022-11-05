MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Trading Down 9.3% After Analyst Downgrade

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) traded down 9.3% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $49.00. The company traded as low as $31.45 and last traded at $31.83. 348,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,152,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.
MGM has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.
In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 142,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $4,998,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,038,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 142,400 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,038,200.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.
MGM Resorts International Trading Up 7.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.06.
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
