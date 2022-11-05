MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg Sells 438 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.35, for a total transaction of $47,457.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,903.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 4,472 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $475,731.36.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $110.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.34. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $117.01.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Stories

