Michael Lafair Sells 1,640 Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $17,449.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 389,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Lafair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CS Disco alerts:

On Monday, October 3rd, Michael Lafair sold 1,645 shares of CS Disco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $16,499.35.

On Thursday, August 11th, Michael Lafair sold 48,761 shares of CS Disco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $1,439,912.33.

CS Disco Price Performance

LAW opened at $8.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08. CS Disco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $58.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. CS Disco’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in CS Disco by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in CS Disco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in CS Disco by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in CS Disco by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Loop Capital lowered CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen lowered CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on CS Disco from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

CS Disco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.