Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of MG stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. The company has a market cap of $134.15 million, a PE ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.92.

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.03 million for the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.52%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,313,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 88,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 36,770 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 719,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 218,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 486,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 94,400 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

