Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,017 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,192,010,000 after purchasing an additional 636,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Solar by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,534,000 after acquiring an additional 60,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Solar by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,430,951 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $119,819,000 after acquiring an additional 102,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.70.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $70,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,956.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,278 shares of company stock valued at $281,663. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $153.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 174.57 and a beta of 1.26. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $161.64.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

