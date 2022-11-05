Mizuho Downgrades Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) to Neutral

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $70.00. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $85.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Rapid7 Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of RPD opened at $28.70 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $142.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.65.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Strs Ohio increased its position in Rapid7 by 41.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Rapid7 by 15,300.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Rapid7 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 15.7% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 20,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

