Mizuho Trims Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Target Price to $60.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

THC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.38.

THC stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at $16,918,542.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

