Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $1,542,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,347,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,939,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $1,372,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $1,353,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $1,303,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $1,652,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $1,740,900.00.

Moderna Trading Up 7.4 %

Moderna stock opened at $158.41 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $376.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Moderna by 20.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Cowen reduced their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.21.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

