Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Down to $148.62

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2022

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $148.62, but opened at $132.00. Moderna shares last traded at $144.68, with a volume of 88,898 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reduced their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.21.

Moderna Trading Up 7.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.84.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $42,373.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,112,232.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 623,048 shares of company stock valued at $86,920,902 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.