Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Down to $148.62

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $148.62, but opened at $132.00. Moderna shares last traded at $144.68, with a volume of 88,898 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reduced their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.21.

Moderna Trading Up 7.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $42,373.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,112,232.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 623,048 shares of company stock valued at $86,920,902 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

