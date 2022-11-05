Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Upgraded at TheStreet

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of MOD opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.28. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $21.10.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.70 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 19.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $261,689.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,320.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 24.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 120,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 75.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.