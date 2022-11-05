Molten Ventures’ (GROW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Molten Ventures (LON:GROW – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 900 ($10.41) target price on the stock.

Molten Ventures Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Molten Ventures stock opened at GBX 360.20 ($4.16) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 316.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 436.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.50. The company has a market cap of £551.11 million and a P/E ratio of 170.71. Molten Ventures has a one year low of GBX 239.80 ($2.77) and a one year high of GBX 1,054 ($12.19).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Grahame Cook bought 34,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 286 ($3.31) per share, with a total value of £97,977.88 ($113,282.32). In related news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson acquired 5,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 347 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of £19,876.16 ($22,980.88). Also, insider Grahame Cook purchased 34,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £97,977.88 ($113,282.32).

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

