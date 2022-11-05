Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stake Lifted by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Moody’s by 66.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.5% during the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 466,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $258.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.58 and its 200-day moving average is $283.53. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $403.73. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.07.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

