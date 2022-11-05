Morgan Stanley Increases Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $78.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Voya Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.42.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.18. Voya Financial has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $74.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 11.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

In related news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Voya Financial by 60.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Voya Financial by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

