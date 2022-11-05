Morgan Stanley Lowers Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $31.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.47% from the stock’s previous close.

FLS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Flowserve from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.86. Flowserve has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $872.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.17 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Flowserve by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

