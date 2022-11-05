Morgan Stanley Lowers Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $45.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.

ROKU has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lowered Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.60.

ROKU opened at $49.59 on Thursday. Roku has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $290.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Roku by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Roku by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Roku by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Roku by 1,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Roku by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

